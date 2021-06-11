ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.