Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.