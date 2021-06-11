Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGFY. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.