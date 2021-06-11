Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

