Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

