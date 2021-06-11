Aigen Investment Management LP Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

