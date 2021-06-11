Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $445,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

