Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $237,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $135.20 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

