Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $444,600.72 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALG stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

