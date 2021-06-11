Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.