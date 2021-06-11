All Sports Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 147.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $78.73 million and $163.99 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.