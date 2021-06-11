Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,660 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

