Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253,842 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

