Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.71 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

