Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,965 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.33 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

