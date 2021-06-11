AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NIE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $30.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
