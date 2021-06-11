Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

ALLY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

