Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

