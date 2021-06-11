Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6,198.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

