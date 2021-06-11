Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,408 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 12,185.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

