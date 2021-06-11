Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 103,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.