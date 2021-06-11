Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.