Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.