Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

