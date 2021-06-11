Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

