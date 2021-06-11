AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.68 and a twelve month high of C$25.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7728503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

