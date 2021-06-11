Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0344

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.72 million and $855,398.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 734,553,446 coins and its circulating supply is 195,445,980 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

