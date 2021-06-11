American International Group Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,208. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.