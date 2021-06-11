American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUPN stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

