American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

