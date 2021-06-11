American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

