American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Update

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 6,440.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of American Sierra Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. American Sierra Gold has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

