American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

