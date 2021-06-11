American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $285.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower stock opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.11. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

