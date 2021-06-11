Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.81.

AMGN stock opened at $244.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

