Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,582.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

