AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Shares of POWW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 1,326,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,570. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.