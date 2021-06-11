AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.
Shares of POWW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 1,326,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,570. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.