Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $40.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.28 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

