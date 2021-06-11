Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $67.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,114. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

