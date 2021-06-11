Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $861.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $857.20 million to $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $508.46. 283,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,355. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $510.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

