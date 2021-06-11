Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $702.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 461,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,130 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 4,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.