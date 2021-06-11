Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,836. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

