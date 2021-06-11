Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $2.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 172,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

