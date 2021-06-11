Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $45.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $45.02 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNE. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $651.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

