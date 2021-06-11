Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $48.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.75. The company had a trading volume of 367,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of -2.07.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.