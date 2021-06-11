Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.43 million to $12.60 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Genasys by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

