Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $161,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.