Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $548.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.05 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.85. 7,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.14.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.