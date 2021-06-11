Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.