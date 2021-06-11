Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $41.38

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

agilon health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 727,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,758. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.16.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

